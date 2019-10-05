|
|
Phillips, James R.
James R. Phillips (Jim), age 78, of Woodbridge passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. For 51 years, he was the loving husband of Karen Krause Roark Phillips. James was born in Creston, IA, on June 8, 1941, son of the late Donald and Mary Woodard Phillips. He is survived by his wife, his children, Lisa (Blair) Logan of CA, John Roark of KY and William (Adieren) Roark of VA, his grandchildren, Travis, Devin and Karleigh Logan, Ian Roark, Courtney and Lily Roark. James was predeceased by his siblings Cheryl and David Phillips. In his youth, James became an Eagle Scout. He attended the US Naval Academy for 3 years and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in industrial engineering. For his professional career, James worked in manufacturing operations for companies in Mexico City, Montreal, New Jersey and Connecticut. Before his retirement, he was co-owner and president of Consortec, Inc., a contract packaging company in New Haven.
The hours for visitation will be held on Monday from 4-7pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, with a funeral service at 6:30pm. Interment in Iowa will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to either Disabled American Veterans or Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019