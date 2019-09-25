New Haven Register Obituaries
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
James Richard Galluzzi Lt. Col. Usaf Retired

Galluzzi, Lt. Col. USAF Retired, James Richard
James Richard Galluzzi, Lt. Col. USAF Retired age 83 of Merritt Island, FL passed away on September 17, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1936 in New Haven, CT. A Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 450 Racebrook Road in Orange, CT. Following the Mass, a burial service with military honors will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Avenue in West Haven, CT. This will also be a burial service for his wife of 54 years who passed away on October 3, 2008. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 26, 2019
