Tarczali, James S.
James Stephen Tarczali, 72, of Milford, beloved husband of Marilyn Hart Tarczali, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019. James was born on May 24, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Stephen and Jennie Tarczali.
Jim graduated Milford High School in 1965 and joined the Navy from 1966 to 1970. He was stationed aboard the USS Lexington CV16 and worked for Naval Communications while stationed in Iceland. After leaving the military, Jim worked for Bic Corp for 46 years. He was an avid Red Sox fan and greatly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He also loved fishing, especially with his grandsons. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 196 and Elks Lodge 1589, both in Milford.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by his sons, Michael J. (Amy) Tarczali and Jason E. (Jacquelyn) Tarczali; stepchildren, Michael Hardin and Kathy Dattilo; grandchildren, Braden and Lila Tarczali, Judy, Bryant and Blake Tarczali, and Haley, Michael and John Dattilo. James was predeceased by his first wife, Linda J. Tarczali.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Family and friends are invited to call before the Mass from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online at . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 28, 2019