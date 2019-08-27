New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish)
70 Gulf St
Milford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tarczali
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. Tarczali


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James S. Tarczali Obituary
Tarczali, James S.
James Stephen Tarczali, 72, of Milford, beloved husband of Marilyn Hart Tarczali, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019. James was born on May 24, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Stephen and Jennie Tarczali.
Jim graduated Milford High School in 1965 and joined the Navy from 1966 to 1970. He was stationed aboard the USS Lexington CV16 and worked for Naval Communications while stationed in Iceland. After leaving the military, Jim worked for Bic Corp for 46 years. He was an avid Red Sox fan and greatly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He also loved fishing, especially with his grandsons. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 196 and Elks Lodge 1589, both in Milford.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by his sons, Michael J. (Amy) Tarczali and Jason E. (Jacquelyn) Tarczali; stepchildren, Michael Hardin and Kathy Dattilo; grandchildren, Braden and Lila Tarczali, Judy, Bryant and Blake Tarczali, and Haley, Michael and John Dattilo. James was predeceased by his first wife, Linda J. Tarczali.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Family and friends are invited to call before the Mass from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online at . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now