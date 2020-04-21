|
Saccavino, James
James Saccavino 80 of East Haven passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Whispering Pines. He was born February 12, 1940 in New Haven to Fred and Virginia (Comfort) Saccavino. James is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, JoAnn (Acampora) Saccavino and three children; James Saccavino Jr. (Jill) of Branford, Fred Saccavino (Michael) of Bristol and Cheryl Saccavino (Sean) of Branford along with three granddaughters, Kaili and Chrystal Saccavino and Toni Dutka. James is also survived by a sister, Evelyn Montone (Costi) of Guilford. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joyce Rusgrove. James was a US Navy Veteran that served on the USS Randolph. He was a past Commander for the American Legion Post in Wallingford, CT and served as Fire Commissioner for the town of East Haven. He also was a former town councilman in East Haven and was a member of the East Haven Town Committee. He was also a former Scoutmaster of Scout Troop 405 in East Haven and Volunteer Fireman for Riverside Co. 6 in East Haven. Retired from SNET where he worked in the George Street building. A Celebration of Life for James will be held at a future date. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020