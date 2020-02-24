|
Seward, James "Jim"
James "Jim" Seward 84 of East Haven passed away February 22, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born October 3, 1935 in New Haven to William and Gladys (Burns) Seward. James is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Reynolds) Seward and his children, Patricia Ames of Florida, James Seward Jr. (Cynthia) of Branford, Harold Seward (Donna) of Florida, Raymond Seward (Rose) of Clinton and two step-children, Albert Dagliri (companion, Tina Dellacamera) of East Haven and Debra Gaul (companion, George Bethke) of East Haven. James is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a sister, Gladys Welchans and sister-in-law, Cathy Seward. James was preceded in death by his parents, step-son, Michael Reynolds, siblings, William Seward, Mary Burwell and Nora Saddig.
Jim graduated from Wilbur Cross in New Haven and was member of the National Guard 118th Medical Division. He retired from Cerro/Rockbestos Industries in New Haven with over 30 years of service. After he retired, Jim worked at Special Events in East Haven with his brother, Bill. Jim enjoyed living near the shoreline, fishing, music and watching sports, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. His funeral procession will leave the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Friday, February 28 at 10:40 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.
