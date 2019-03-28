|
Smith, Sr., James
James Burney Smith, Sr., age 78, of Hamden, entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 YNHH (St. Raphael's Campus). Born on April 13, 1940 in Bladen County, NC, to the late Spencer and Ruby (Ratley) Smith. Beloved husband of Ethel Mae (Shaw) Smith of Hamden for over 56 years. Loving father of Brenda (Walter) Knox, Judy Smith, Dennis Smith, Quinn(Joanne) Smith all of Hamden, Ricky Smith of FL, and James Smith Jr. of Hamden. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by one grandchild, one great-grandchild, and five siblings.
A Celebration of James' life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 11 a.m. Viewing in Colonial from 10-11. Interment will be at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019