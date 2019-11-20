New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Whitneyville Cultural Commons
1253 Whitney Ave
Hamden, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Whitneyville Cultural Commons
1253 Whitney Ave
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Tanner


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Tanner Obituary
Tanner, James
James Julius (Sonny) Tanner, 75, departed this life, Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at the CT Hospice. He was born on February 18, 1944 in Stamford, CT to the late Annie Griffith Nalley and Julius James Tanner. Left to mourn his loss is his wife, Tracy Arnold Tanner; sons, Erik and Teal Tanner; and daughter, Quiana Tanner; granddaughters, Nomble and Taryn Tanner; grandsons, Batrikus and Tor Tanner; brother, Dwight (Otelia) Tanner; sisters, Gloria and Deborah Tanner; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 10:00 – 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Tanner family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -