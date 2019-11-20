|
Tanner, James
James Julius (Sonny) Tanner, 75, departed this life, Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at the CT Hospice. He was born on February 18, 1944 in Stamford, CT to the late Annie Griffith Nalley and Julius James Tanner. Left to mourn his loss is his wife, Tracy Arnold Tanner; sons, Erik and Teal Tanner; and daughter, Quiana Tanner; granddaughters, Nomble and Taryn Tanner; grandsons, Batrikus and Tor Tanner; brother, Dwight (Otelia) Tanner; sisters, Gloria and Deborah Tanner; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 10:00 – 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Tanner family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019