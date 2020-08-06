1/1
James V. Avitabile
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avitabile, James V.
James (Jimmy) Avitabile "Uncle Miz" of West Haven, CT entered into internal life on August 3, 2020. Son of the late, Alberico and Beverly Avitabile formerly of Orange, CT. He is survived by his brother Matthew (Jeanine) of New Haven, CT and Christopher (Abraxas) of Greensboro, NC. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Hans (Kaite), Devan (Delilah), Alicia (Tyler), Matthew, Michael, Cameron, Amari, Xienna, Aubrey, Giada, Quentin, and Mila. Predeceased by his nephew, Jaylen. Jimmy also leaves behind a host of family and friends. Jimmy graduated from West Haven High School in 1980 and also attended Johnson and Whales Culinary Institute. Jimmy was a mastered tile mechanic for the Union, chauffeur for Hy's Livery Service and Bayer Pharmaceuticals, and previous owner of Tile Perfection. Jimmy loved to cook as much as loved to eat. He also loved collecting sports memorabilia and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Jimmy was a big fan of the New York Giants and New York Yankees. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven Saturday, August 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m. The interment will be private. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit,
www.keenanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
06:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved