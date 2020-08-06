Avitabile, James V.James (Jimmy) Avitabile "Uncle Miz" of West Haven, CT entered into internal life on August 3, 2020. Son of the late, Alberico and Beverly Avitabile formerly of Orange, CT. He is survived by his brother Matthew (Jeanine) of New Haven, CT and Christopher (Abraxas) of Greensboro, NC. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Hans (Kaite), Devan (Delilah), Alicia (Tyler), Matthew, Michael, Cameron, Amari, Xienna, Aubrey, Giada, Quentin, and Mila. Predeceased by his nephew, Jaylen. Jimmy also leaves behind a host of family and friends. Jimmy graduated from West Haven High School in 1980 and also attended Johnson and Whales Culinary Institute. Jimmy was a mastered tile mechanic for the Union, chauffeur for Hy's Livery Service and Bayer Pharmaceuticals, and previous owner of Tile Perfection. Jimmy loved to cook as much as loved to eat. He also loved collecting sports memorabilia and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Jimmy was a big fan of the New York Giants and New York Yankees. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven Saturday, August 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m. The interment will be private. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit,