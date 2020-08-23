1/1
James V. Dimeo
1956 - 2020
DIMEO, JAMES V.
James Vincent DiMeo, 64, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. James was born in New Haven on May 1, 1956 and was the son of Shirley Scott DiMeo and Lucian A. DiMeo, Sr. (Diane Adam). James was a master carpenter all his life. He made the best French toast, called on your birthday at the crack of dawn and sang happy birthday. The version ending with "and the monkey's love you." Made friends wherever he went. Father of Nicole Harelik (Justin) and Lucien S. DiMeo (Sara). Grandfather of Nina Harelik. Brother of Denise Kelly (Brett Kippur), Catherine Craige (Sandy) and Lucien DiMeo, Jr. (Susan). Uncle of James DiMeo (Becky), William DiMeo, David Craige, Sarah Neshiewat (Sharif), Caitlin Pinard (John Markus), Daisy Koltov (Michael), Rose Craige, Amanda Mathewson (Craig). Also survived by Joseph Natale, who was another brother to him, 14 great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother in law Dr. Thomas Kelly and great nephew Zaid Nesheiwat.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SUDC Foundation, 101 Eisenhower Pkwy., Roseland, NJ 07068. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 23, 2020.
