SORRENTINO , JAMES V.
RET. NHPD CAPTAIN
Retired New Haven Police Captain James V. Sorrentino, 74, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. He was the beloved husband of 37 years to Frances Kazdan Sorrentino. James was born in Washington, D.C. on June 2, 1946 and was the son of the late Vincent J. and Veronica Brannack Sorrentino. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of New Haven. James was the former owner of the North Haven Music Store, served the New Haven Police Department for over 30 years and later was the owner/operator of Point-To-Point Livery. James served as president of the Graduate Club for two terms, Greater New Haven Jaycees, North Haven Merchants Association, CT Youth Officers Association, and New Haven Pops Concerts. He served on the board of the Salvation Army, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, APT Foundation, Shubert Theatre Community Outreach, Special Olympics
, and the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce. James enjoyed boating, was a NY Giants and NY Yankees fan, but most of all he enjoyed his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of NH Firefighter James J. Sorrentino (fiancé Lindsay Marone), Alexis V. Gilbert (husband Steven) and Tricia Monaghan. Grandfather of Steven Gilbert, Jr. and Logan J. Gilbert.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday, August 26th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Aedan's Church, 112 Fountain Street, New Haven on Thursday morning, August 27th at 11:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following at the All Saints Mausoleum, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Animal League, animalleague.org
