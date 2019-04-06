McConnell, Sr., James W.

James W. McConnell, 83, of East Haven passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. James was born in New York City on April 24, 1935, son of the late Anna Golkowski and James McConnell. James was predeceased by his loving wife Robina McConnell late last year. Jim was a Korean veteran of the Air Force, an avid Giants fan, a proud member of Ironworkers Local #424 and enjoyed his weekly visits to the Stoner's in East Haven. James was the cherished brother of the late Loretta Averill (Richard). He was predeceased by his loving daughter Lori Sheltman (Sonny). James leaves behind his beloved son James McConnell, Jr (Deborah) of Bethlehem, CT. James always enjoyed spending time and sharing his life stories with his six grandchildren: Charles Sheltman III, Megan Dilworth (Paul), James Sheltman, Thea McConnell, Jacqueline Sheltman, and Ian McConnell. He will be sorely missed and forever in our thoughts.

Services will be held in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven, Tuesday morning at 11:30. Interment will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY from 5:00-8:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of CT, 1579 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury, CT 06762 or at www.seasons.org.

