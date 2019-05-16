Robertson, James W. "Jim"

James W. "Jim" Robertson, 92, died May 11, 2019 after an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was the husband for 43 years to Lauretta Giamette Robertson. Jim was born in Providence, RI, May 30, 1926, the son of the late James W. and Helen Hart Robertson and resided in Hamden for most of his life. He was office manage for Fusco Amatruda Co. prior to his retirement. He enjoyed all sports, playing golf and in high school lettered in cross country running and being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters, Gayle King of Sharon, Barbara O'Brien (Michael) of Stratford and Nancylee Ryan Sagal (Tedi) of Dunedin, FL., grandchildren, Caitlin (Thomas) Johnston, Kelly (Chris) O'Brien, Amy King and Rory O'Brien, great-grandchildren, Graham and Crosby Johnston and Justice Farr. Several years after his wife's death, he reconnected with a childhood friend, Clare Powers MacLean and they enjoyed several years of companionship. Funeral services will be held Monday at noon in the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Friends may call Monday morning from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1058. Published in The New Haven Register on May 18, 2019