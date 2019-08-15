New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
1929 - 2019
James Wilson Bethea Obituary
Bethea, James Wilson
James Wilson Bethea was born on August 4, 1929 in Dillon, South Carolina, to the late Flora Jane Wilson and James Herman Bethea, both of Dillon, South Carolina. James graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut. James was a Life Member of the NAACP, the American Legion and was a Korean War Veteran. James was employed as a field service engineer and traveled throughout the United States on business. He enjoyed automobiles, listening to jazz, playing basketball, collecting electronics/stereo equipment and grilling at cookouts. James leaves to cherish his memory, sister, Juliette Bethea, of Washington, DC; nieces, Kathleen Watson, of Bronx, NY, and Phyllis Holman of Fontana, CA; two nephews, William Harris and Ovid Harris of Los Angeles, CA and several cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of friends. In addition to his parents, James was also predeceased by his sisters, Winona Watson, Carolyn Bethea, and Barbara Bethea; brothers, John R. Bethea, Handy D. Bethea, and Eugene Bethea.
A celebration of his life will take place Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT. Friends may call Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 -11: 00 a.m. Interment will be at Park Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Bethea family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019
