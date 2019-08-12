|
Abdullah, Jamil H.
New Haven – Poet/Dancer Jamil H. Abdullah formerly of Sherman Parkway, died on August 11, 2019. He was born in Greenville, NC on Oct. 20, 1936 and was a New Haven resident since 1945. He was the son of the late Samuel L. Bryant and Myrtle Ruth Moore. Jamil was predeceased by his beloved wife Argenia.
Mr. Abdullah is survived by his daughter Teresa Threatt and Darius Bryant of NC; Trini Davis of VA; his sisters and brothers, Shirley Bryant of New Haven, Betty Clark of Philadelphia, Pamela Bryant and Edward Bryant of CA, and Shelton Brooks of NC; three grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Jamil graduated from Hillhouse High School, SCSU and The Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He was employed as a CNA at the Jewish home for 18 years where he received numerous awards for his dedication to his patients. He was featured by the N.H. Register in 1985 for his volunteer service at St. Andrew's Adult Daycare Center and in 1986 was recognized as a "Hometown Hero" for his community service by the Connecticut Celebration 350, Inc.
He will be remembered as an award-winning poet who was honored as the 1986 World of Poetry Golden Poet and 1993 recipient of a poetic achievement award from the Amherst Poetry Society. Jamil was a member and president of the Gibson Community Chorale and author of their first anniversary memoir
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019