Jamison Gerald Connor, 39, passed away from cardiac arrest unexpectedly May 11, 2020 in Bourne, MA. He was an avid fisherman and outdoors man. He loved cooking, gardening and woodworking. Survived by his parents, John and Norma-connor McLane of Bourne, MA, brother Ryan McLane and his fiancée Sarah Tenney of Wakefield, RI, Grandmother, Joan Connor of West Haven, CT, his Uncle John Connors, Aunts Joann Connor, Patricia and husband Robert Thompson, Jim's fiancée, Leah Huntsman of Bourne, MA, also cousins, and good friends that will miss his laughs. In lie of flowers, donations may be sent in Memory of Jamison Connor to Land Trust West Haven, Inc. PO Box, 269 West Haven, CT 06516 or online at http://landtrustwesthavenct.org/. Service will be at a later date in CT.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.
