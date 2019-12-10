|
Dwyer, Jane A.
Jane Agnes Basserman Dwyer age 91, of West Haven, passed away peacefully December 6, 2019 at Milford Hospital. She was born in New Haven. The daughter of Agnes & Frederick, sister of Frederick Basserman & wife of Francis Dwyer for 68 years. She was the loving mother of Susan (Carlos) Figueroa, Judi (George) Benz, Mary Ann Blake, Sara & (Kevin) O'Connor, Catherine & (Robert) Tremblay, & sons, Frank, Gerry & Paul. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Jane loved the beach and was an original member of Save our Shores which fought to keep West Haven Beaches open to the public. Later in life, she attended SCSU, worked at St. Raphael's Hospital and was awarded the St. Raphael's Walter J. Dwyer prestigious award. She spent time traveling with her husband & family. She loved having a large family and celebrating birthdays & holidays. The door was always open for her children's friends and she formed many friendships and bonds over the years. Jane impacted positively not only her family's life but those of numerous friends spanning many generations. Jane's family would like to add a special thanks to the West wing 3rd floor staff at Milford Hospital. In lieu of flowers please make donations to CT Hospice. There will be a Mass of Catholic Burial on Saturday December 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 207 Main Street, West Haven, CT. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019