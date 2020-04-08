|
Marlowe, Jane Angell
Mrs. Jane Angell Marlowe, 85, of Huntersville, NC passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home.
Jane was born in Derby, CT on July 11, 1934. She graduated from Albertus Magnus College in 1955 and from Southern Connecticut State College in 1982 with a Masters in Social Work. She married Paul B. Marlowe in 1958. She was a social worker for the State of Connecticut, Department of Developmental Services. After retiring to Marco Island, Florida, she worked as a writer for a local newspaper. Jane was a eucharistic minister at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Woodbridge, CT before continuing this privilege at San Marco Catholic Church in Marco Island. Jane enjoyed reading, watching old movies, traveling, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Her beloved cat Oliver was her constant companion in her final years. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her son Paul Jr., her parents, Mary and Herbert Angell, a sister Joyce Schwab and brothers Herbert and Bruce Angell.
Mrs. Marlowe is survived by her children, Patrice Marlowe and Tina Marlowe, both of Branford, CT and John Marlowe (Stacy) of Huntersville, NC; grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa) Griffeth, Caitlin, Matthew and Daniel O'Neill; and great-grandchildren, Marlo, Bree and Finn Griffeth.
Services will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Woodbridge, CT. Please email John Marlowe [email protected] for information.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020