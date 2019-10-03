|
|
Harrison, Jane Archer
Jane Archer Harrison, Marlborough, MA though she was a longtime resident of Clinton and Guilford, CT, passed away peacefully at her home September 23, 2019. She was the best mom ever to Walter Archer who passed away in 2013, Cheryl Kassoy of Marlborough, MA and daughter-in-law Kathleen Archer of Guilford, CT. She was an awesome Grammy for Bryan Archer and JJ and Zach Kassoy. She was a spunky young lady who will be forever missed and never forgotten. She will be buried alongside her son at a grave side service that will be held Saturday Oct. 12th - 11 a.m., at the West Side Cemetery in Guilford, CT. A celebration of her life will be held at her favorite eatery the Parthenon Diner Restaurant, Branford, CT immediately following the service.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 4, 2019