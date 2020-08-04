Astram, JaneJane Astram, age 88, of North Haven and formerly of Milford, beloved wife of the late William J. Astram Jr., died on Monday, August 3, 2020. Jane was born in Bridgeport on June 14, 1932 to the late John and Susan Kochiss Clark. She graduated from Milford High School and was a homemaker all her life. Survivors include her children: Michael J. Astram (Karen) of North Haven, Thomas W. Astram (Dawn) of Milford, Susan E. Ormrod (James) of Milford, Linda M. Riddle (David) of West Haven and William J. Astram III of North Haven; seven grandchildren, Danielle Hogan (Stephen), Jennifer, Michael, Tom and Julia Astram and McKayla and Matthew Fowler; two great-grandchildren, Devyn and Brooklyn and a cousin, Gail Shipp of Stratford. Jane was predeceased by her sister, Mildred Farrell.Friends are invited to greet the family on Friday morning, August 7th from 9:00 am – 10:00 a.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Ann Church, Milford. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Milford.The family would like to thank all her aides, especially Pam, for their compassion and care they showed Jane over the past year.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust in honor of her great-granddaughter, Brooklyn, 67 Under Cliff Rd., Trumbull, 06611. To share a memory, please go to