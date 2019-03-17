Austin, Jane

Jane L. Austin, age 85, lifelong resident of West Haven, beloved wife to the late William E. Austin, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019 at CT Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Haven on February 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Taborelli) Vozzo. Before retirement, Jane enjoyed a career as a paralegal for Fischer & Fischer Law Firm. She was an avid UConn women's basketball fan, loved reading, gardening and all kinds of puzzles. Jane traveled all over the world, including 48 states in the US. One of her favorite pastimes was ballroom dancing with her husband William.

Jane is survived by her children, Cherylanne (Robert) Monck, William E. (Karen) Austin III, Cathryn (Walter) Holman; grandchildren, Amber and Ashley Monck, Eric and Kristen Austin, Kayla, Bridgett, Matthew and Michael Holman.

The hours for visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will follow at Saint Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019