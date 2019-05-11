Dickus, Jane B.

Jane B. Dickus, age 80, of Cheshire entered into rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the devoted wife of Edward J. Dickus for over 53 years. Jane was born on June 8, 1938 in Dalry, Ayrshire, Scotland, daughter of the late Robert Cairns and Jane Reid (Brodie) Blair.

She was the beloved mother of Stephen Delray (Linda) of Garrison, NY and Lynn B. Dickus of Cheshire. She is also survived by her brother, Neil Blair of Scotland and several nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by her brothers, George and Robert Blair and her sisters, Christine Russell and Ann Wilson.

Jane enjoyed working as a colorist for Pond Lily of New Haven in her twenties. She enjoyed singing, dancing, gardening, shopping, chatting with neighbors. Jane spent most of her life pouring her energies into her husband and children, who she always prepared special meals for, and made clothing alterations for special occasions. She had strong belief in God, and encouraged her family to work hard, pray, and never quit. She fought hard and survived cancer and Lyme Disease in her fifties. She never complained to anyone. Despite her recent illnesses, she chose not to dwell on her symptoms and instead offered a beautiful smile and cheerful voice to lift up her family.

Friends are invited to greet Jane's family at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main Street, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, for a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be made to a .