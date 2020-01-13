|
|
Byers, Jane
Jane Quintard Clark Byers, 94, of Hamden and Norfolk, CT died Jan. 2, 2020 at Yale New Haven Health after a brief illness. Mrs. Byers was born Dec. 19, 1925, in Great Neck, Long Island, NY, the daughter of the late Cyrus Clark II and Jane Hayden Quintard. She was a graduate of Great Neck High School, The Brearley School, and Barnard College, class of 1948.
Growing up, Jane spent many summers at "Knollybrook," the summer house in Norfolk CT which belonged to her great uncle, Dr. Edward Quintard. While in Norfolk, she met G.E. ('Ted') Byers Jr., whose family had a farm in Canaan Valley. They married in 1948. Successfully balancing work and family, Jane served as Assistant Director of the International Student Center of New Haven for many years, and subsequently became a popular ESOL teacher there. Her students, from all over the world, kept in touch with her for many years. She served on the executive committees of the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, the Foote School Board of Directors, ISIS, and as President of the Whitney Center Board, as well as being a member of The North End Club, The Fortnightly, and of the Garden Club of New Haven- almost seven decades. An enthusiastic promoter of New Haven, with her friend, Ruth McClure, she wrote three editions of the successful book, Enjoying New Haven. An avid and graceful tennis player, she was also a member of the New Haven Lawn Club and the Norfolk Country Club. Mrs. Byers is survived by her three children, Jeannette Quintard Byers of Hamden, CT, Geb Byers III (Renée), of Bronxville, NY, and Mary C. Byers (Mac McCoy), of Conway, MA. and four grandchildren.
A gathering of her New Haven friends will be held at the New Haven Lawn Club on Feb. 14. Her burial will be held this spring in Norfolk, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Haven Symphony Orchestra (newhavensymphony.org / 4 Hamilton St. New Haven CT 06511) or to The Evergreen Woods Scholarship Committee (88 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT 06471). Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 14, 2020