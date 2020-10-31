CALDWELL, JANE
Audrey Jane Sterrett Caldwell, 89, a longtime resident of North Haven, died peacefully on October 29, 2020, at Masonicare in Wallingford in the company of family. Jane was born on November 2, 1930, to Nettie Norris Sterrett and Joseph Sterrett in Akron, OH, but spent most of her childhood on a dairy farm in Reynoldsville, PA. She was a graduate of Clarion State Teachers College (now Clarion University) and taught fourth grade in Pennsylvania and Ohio. She was the wife of the late Samuel L. Caldwell. Jane is survived by four children, Lisa Beth (Stephen) Angel of North Carolina, Kimberly (Richard) Steffen and Faith (Robert) Huggan of Connecticut, and Samuel P. Caldwell of Oregon. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Benjamin and Elisabeth Rose Steffen; Aaron, Micah, and Anna Angel; and Sarah (Joshua) Wohltmann; and four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Eden, Cecily, and Joseph Wohltmann. Jane worked as receptionist in her husband's dental office, as a secretary in the North Haven Public Works Department, and as a hostess at the family-owned restaurant, the former RiverRun at the Millpond in Northford. Over the years, she volunteered at Gaylord Hospital and with Literacy Volunteers, and worked at the polls on election day. She was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church for five decades. Well into her eighties, Jane was an Interfaith Volunteer, providing rides to medical appointments for those without cars—work that rewarded her richly with friendships. She was author of Please, Mama, Just One More, a collection of children's stories; and she sewed, quilted, read voraciously, and took great joy in family. Jane touched countless people with her compassion and her ability to listen without judgment.
The service, to be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Faith United Methodist Church, will be private, but friends are invited to join via the link on the church's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 81 Clintonville Road, North Haven, CT 06473, or to Interfaith Volunteers, 30 Gillies Road, Hamden, CT 06517. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue is in charge of arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com