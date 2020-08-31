Cantey, Jane (Page)
Thursday, August 27, 2020 Jane (Page) Cantey longtime resident of Guilford passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Joseph D. Cantey. Jane was born on October 2, 1923 in Indianapolis, IN, daughter of the late LaFayette Page and Mary (Duff) Page.
Loving mother of John Cantey and his wife Michelle of Ivoryton; James Cantey and his wife Lisa of Madison; Nancy Banasiak and her husband Dr. Kenneth of Madison; and Sally Connolly and her husband Daniel of City Island, NY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Dr. Eric Cantey and his wife Nora and Sarah Cantey Breece and her husband Chris; Elizabeth, Andrew, and Emily Banasiak; and Nicholas and Robert Connolly; and her two great-grandchildren Vienna and Brielle Breece. Sister of Jim Page. She was predeceased by sisters Ann and Nancy, and brother Lafe.
Jane worked for the United Nations in New York until her marriage when she devoted her time to raising her family and was an active member of the Guilford Garden Club. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jane was especially grateful to have met and held her recently born twin great-granddaughters before her death. She was an avid NY Yankees and tennis fan and loved the theatre, opera, traveling, quilting, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. One of her proudest moments after raising her family, was receiving her Bachelor's degree from Southern Connecticut State University graduating cum laude in 1993.
Due to Covid-19, the mass and burial will be immediate family only.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. George Church in Guilford. Burial will follow Mass at Nut Plains Cemetery, Guilford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Guilford Senior Programs at the Nathanael Greene Community Center 32 Church St, Guilford, CT 06437; https://www.guilfordparkrec.com/seniors/
Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com