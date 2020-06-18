Sinski, Jane D.
In New Haven, June 14, 2020 Jane D. Sinski 91 of New Haven. Loving mother of Kevin E.(Gail) .Sinski, Sr. of N. Branford, and Maureen S.(Matteo) Cretella of North Haven, sister of Dennis (Barbara) DeLoughery of Wallingford, and Eileen Sarzynski of W. Haven. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Michelle (Ellen) Bailey, Matthew (Kristianne) Cretella, Kevin (Shelley) Sinski, Kara Sinski and also 5 great granddaughters. Predeceased by her husband Edward L. Sinski, brothers Leonard, James T. and Donald J. DeLoughery and sisters Minerva D'Andrea and Joyce Connelly. Jane was born in New Haven Sept. 19, 1928 daughter of the late James F. and Minerva Leonard DeLoughery. She retired after 43 years from the former SNET. The family would like to thank the St. Raphael's Hospital staff of 5 Verdi North. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Francis Church. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. The family is requesting donations be made to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TX 38105 or Parkinson Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 18, 2020.