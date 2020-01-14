New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
1925 - 2020
Jane Doeberl Yant Obituary
Yant, Jane Doeberl
Jane Doeberl Yant, 94, went to eternal rest on January 7, 2020. Jane was born on June 2, 1925 in Greenwich to the late Joseph and Anne Malloy Doeberl. She was predeceased by brothers, John and Andrew Doeberl and sister, Dorothy Murray of FL. Jane met the love of her life, Rodger A. Yant, at the movies, during WWII while he was attending Navy Radio Training school in Rowayton. Jane and Rodger had a very happy 50 years of marriage, enjoying gardening, antique shows, flea markets and trips to Florida. They made their home in Stamford and raised two daughters, Candace (Patrick) Simon of Milford and Christine (Richard) Kidd of Calabash, NC. Jane leaves four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She graduated from Greenwich High and worked for many years as an accounting clerk for Christian Dior and Electrolux both located in Stam-ford. Once retired, Jane and Rodger moved to Stratford where Jane did volunteer work with Meals on Wheels. Jane and Rodger moved to North Haven in 1986. Jane was a parishioner of St. Barnabas Church in North Haven. Jane loved antiques and was an antique dealer, participating in many antique shows and flea markets in her area. She was on the Board of Directors and did volunteer work at Animal Haven in North Haven for over 20 years. Her love of family, an-imals and her gardens were a great part of her life. The family would like to thank Jane's live-in caregiver, Willhemina from Lifetime Care at Home, for all her companionship, kindness and assistance. We would also like to thank Gina, Jane's nurse and Marie both from Constellation Hospice.
The visiting hours will be on Saturday morning, January 18th from 10:30 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted in the funeral home at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. If you would like to honor Jane and her volunteer work, please make memorial donations to The Animal Haven, 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 16, 2020
