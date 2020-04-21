|
|
Murphy, Jane E.
In East Hartford April 20, 2020 Jane E. (Zumbo) Murphy 82, of East Hartford. Loving mother of Pamela D'Amato (Scott) of Enfield, sister of William Murphy (Mary) of California and Rita Fassett of Vermont. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends Linda & John Murratti. Jane was born in New Haven on March 8, 1938 daughter of the late William and Jane Stevens Murphy. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's Church, and a member of St. Anthony's Guild. Prior to her retirement she worked for Yale for many years. The family would like to thank everyone at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation for the care, compassion and love they showed Jane during her stay. Funeral services are private. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave. Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2020