|
|
Fortune, Jane Elizabeth
Jane Elizabeth Fortune, 63, of Branford, CT died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born on April 9, 1956 in New Haven, the daughter of Flip Fortune and the late William Fortune.
She retired from the Portland Press Herald in Portland, Maine where she had lived for several years. She enjoyed volunteering for local organizations, spending time in Vermont on her daughter's farm, playing bingo and swimming with her sister. She spent the last few years caring for her mother.
She was creative and artistic with a contagious smile. She was warm and genuine, with a clever wit and a great sense of humor. She will be sadly missed and was loved by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessie Fortune Rogers and son-in-law Nate Rogers of Vermont, two grandchildren, Tristan and Elliot, two brothers, Bill Fortune and Bob Fortune of Branford, one sister, Nancy Leta of Clinton, her mother Flip Fortune of Branford and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Tom Fortune.
In lieu of flowers, please donate your time in memory of Jane to your favorite organization or to someone in need.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2019