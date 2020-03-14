|
|
Giacondino, Jane
Jane E. Giacondino, age 72, of Derby, entered into rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born in Derby on April 6, 1947 daughter of the late Joseph and Muriel (Frenney) Giacondino and was a Derby resident for most of her life. Jane was a graduate of St. Mary's Grammar School and Derby High School. She then went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from Quinnipiac University. Jane moved to California for 10 years where she was a High School Chemistry Teacher. When she moved back to Derby, she worked in the insurance industry for many years until her retirement. She was an avid fan of UCONN Huskies women's basketball and the Connecticut Sun. Jane was the beloved sister-in-law of Carol Giacondino, aunt of Kimberly Kreiger and her husband Raymond and David F. Giacondino and his wife Amanda, great-aunt of Raymond and Michael Kreiger and Christian, Emilee and Natalee Giacondino, cousin of Walter and Rosalind Spader, George and Camille Kurtyka, Michael Giacondino and Patricia Urbano and lifelong friend Betty Ann Conlon. Jane was predeceased by her brother David M. Giacondino. Friends may call on Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Her burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the at . Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020