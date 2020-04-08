New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Hayden


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Hayden Obituary
Hayden, Jane
Jane Hayden, 85, of East Haven and Wallingford, passed away on April 6, 2020. She was born October 25, 1934 in Derby to Terrance and Gertrude (Brennan) Gilmartin. Jane is survived by her loving children: Mark Hayden (Barbara), Keith Hayden (Diana), Jennifer Slubowski (John), and her grandchildren: Leah Hayden, Rachael Hayden, Alex Hayden, Nathan Hayden, Chris Hayden, Shannon Vazquez (Abel), Patrick Hayden, Savanna Bodnar, Samantha Bodnar (Zain), and one great-grandson, Mateo Vazquez. She is also survived by her sister, Maureen Ruoss of Maine, three nieces, a nephew and her best friend, Carol Esposito. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Scott Hayden, and her partner, Bob Neales. Jane graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing and had a successful career as a Registered Nurse, which she loved. She enjoyed reading, a cup of tea, chocolate, animals, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. All services are private with the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. As you sit and recall Jane's beautiful life, please picture her holding a glass of scotch in one hand, her pocketbook in the other, talking about swimming at baby hole, JUGS (Just Us Girls), and saying her famous quotes, "That's so niiiiice!!" and "If you don't laugh, you'll cry."
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -