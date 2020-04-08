|
Hayden, Jane
Jane Hayden, 85, of East Haven and Wallingford, passed away on April 6, 2020. She was born October 25, 1934 in Derby to Terrance and Gertrude (Brennan) Gilmartin. Jane is survived by her loving children: Mark Hayden (Barbara), Keith Hayden (Diana), Jennifer Slubowski (John), and her grandchildren: Leah Hayden, Rachael Hayden, Alex Hayden, Nathan Hayden, Chris Hayden, Shannon Vazquez (Abel), Patrick Hayden, Savanna Bodnar, Samantha Bodnar (Zain), and one great-grandson, Mateo Vazquez. She is also survived by her sister, Maureen Ruoss of Maine, three nieces, a nephew and her best friend, Carol Esposito. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Scott Hayden, and her partner, Bob Neales. Jane graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing and had a successful career as a Registered Nurse, which she loved. She enjoyed reading, a cup of tea, chocolate, animals, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. All services are private with the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. As you sit and recall Jane's beautiful life, please picture her holding a glass of scotch in one hand, her pocketbook in the other, talking about swimming at baby hole, JUGS (Just Us Girls), and saying her famous quotes, "That's so niiiiice!!" and "If you don't laugh, you'll cry."
