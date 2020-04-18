|
Rizzo, Jane Loughlin
(Sarah) Jane Rizzo, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with her adoring family beside her. She was the beloved wife of Richard (Dick) Rizzo.
Jane was born in Meriden on December 27, 1933, to the late Edward and Elsie (Pagnam) Loughlin. Jane grew up in Wallingford in a loving and boisterous family full of love, laughter, music and arguing. She was predeceased by her sister Helenann Mushinsky and her brother Edward Loughlin. Jane attended Wallingford Schools and graduated from Becker Junior College. Together with Dick, she raised her children in Wallingford among close family and too many friends to count. Jane may be best remembered by her quick wit and one-liners. Her life was full of many adventures and as many mishaps! Her mantra to her devoted husband of 64 years was always "DICK, at least I'm not boring!" Jane's favorite place in the world was their beach house at Quonnie in Charlestown, Rhode Island where she and Dick spent decades making wonderful memories for their family and friends. She was a successful realtor, active in the League of Women Voters and the March of Dimes. Jane was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and a lifelong member of Most Holy Trinity Church where she taught Catechism to children with special needs.
Jane leaves behind the family she loved: Maryellen (Patrick) Thurston of Wallingford; Kate Rizzo of Hamden; John (Ann Marie) Rizzo of Albany, NY; Richard (Dawn) Rizzo of Wallingford; her grandchildren Lt. Patrick Thurston and fiancé Melissa Copas of Norman, Oklahoma; Jacob and Ellen Didden both of New York City; Ivan Rizzo of Wallingford; Loughlin and Tessa Rizzo both of Albany, NY; her dear sister-in-law Kristine Loughlin, and many more dear relatives and friends including Kevin Didden.
Jane's family expresses very deep gratitude for the outstanding care she received from the truly dedicated staff at Regency House in Wallingford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Gifts in Jane's memory may be made to the Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020