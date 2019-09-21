New Haven Register Obituaries
Chepulis Funeral Home - Seymour
47 Washington Ave.
Seymour, CT 06483
(203) 888-3812
Jane DeBarber
Jane M. DeBarber

Jane M. DeBarber Obituary
DeBarber, Jane M.
Jane M. DeBarber, 94, of Beacon Falls, entered eternal rest on Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles A. DeBarber. Jane was born in New Haven on Feb. 23, 1925, daughter of the late Arthur S. and Mabel (Yates) Bowman. She was employed by the former Winchester Repeating Arms Co. She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in Beacon Falls and a member of the Rimmon Rock Grange. She enjoyed quilting, collecting nicknacks, and oil painting. She was known for her farm scenes and portrait of her beloved husband. Above all, her greatest joy in life was raising her seven children. In addition to her husband, Charles, she was predeceased by her son, Anthony DeBarber, and brothers, Joseph, Gregory, Arthur, and George Bowman. She is survived by her sons; Denis DeBarber of Seymour, Thomas DeBarber (Barbara) of Ohio, Christopher DeBarber (Barbara) of Southbury, John DeBarber of Ohio; and her daughters, Cindy DeBarber of Ohio, and Drusilla Moss of North Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Charles, Thomas, Chastity, Nicole, Katie, Erin, Jake and Jessica; and five great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to join the family for a mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 25th, at 10 a.m. directly at St. Michael's Church, 25 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Augustine Cemetery, Seymour. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Anthony V. Chepulis Funeral Home, Seymour.
To leave an online condolence, please visit.
www.chepulisfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019
