Mucha, Jane

Jane Kurzawa Mucha, 93, of East Haven passed away peacefully April 11, 2019 at Masonicare. She was the wife of the late Walter J. Mucha. Jane was born in Glojsce, Poland, September 9, 1925, daughter of the late Jozef and Katarzyna Usar Kurzawa. She had worked for A.C. Gilbert, Sperry Bond Meats, Winchester Repeating Arms Company and finally retiring from Yale New Haven Hospital. During WWII, she had witnessed her parents' shooting by the Germans and was shuffled at a very young age between German camps to cook for the troops during the war. Jane was an avid parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and aided in many Parish picnics with preparations in making pierogi and stuffed cabbage. Just before Christmas, she would take orders from the YNHH doctors, nurses and others for her pierogi, making up to three hundred dozen. Some people called her "The Pierogi Queen". Mother of Joseph Mucha and his wife Trish, John Mucha and his wife Maria and the late Edward Mucha. Jane is also survived by 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and was predeceased by her granddaughter Kimberly.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10 in St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511.