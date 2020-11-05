Park, Jane
Jane "Gina" F. Park, 102, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was born October 24, 1918 to the late James and Irene Oates O'Connell. Jane was predeceased by her beloved husband Wallace Francis Dwyer, who died serving his country. She later remarried to Douglas Park, who she was predeceased by. She was also predeceased by her son James F. "Red" Dwyer and by her siblings Dorothy "Pat" O'Connell Decker, Sue "Alice" Holcomb, James T. O'Connell and Donald T. O'Connell.
Jane was an instructor at Amores salon, the State Academy of Hairdressing in Orange, CT and owned her own parlor called the Carriage Trade on Whitney Avenue in Hamden. Jane's hair was never gray, it was always colored, which tricked many of us into thinking she just didn't gray. She also was a beloved lunch aid at West Woods and Helen Street School in Hamden.
At 102 years old, Jane saw a lot. Reaching 102 years old and out living many of her friends and relatives, Jane made sure her family knew their history and where they came from. She also made impacts on many people she met, always making new friends. Driving around Connecticut with Jane, she would point out landmarks and tell you what used to be there when she was young, something many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed. She would also take many of us driving around with hot chocolate looking at Christmas lights, something we looked forward to. Jane is survived by five grandchildren, Dawn Dwyer, Kelly (Sal) D'Angelo, Robert (Edie) Carbone, Anthony (Rose) Carbone, Gina (Jamie) Malgieri. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Ashley (Ben), Rob (Kayla), Haley (Dan), Sal, Anthony (Tori), Taylor, Lauren, Dylan, Stephen, Gianna, Jamie and Giuliana. She is also survived by three great-great-grandchildren Zane, Gage and Justin. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jane was a passionate supporter for our veterans and up until 100 years old, on every Memorial Day, Jane would visit cemeteries and place American Flags on graves to honor those who served and died for our country. She also volunteered for years at the VA, focusing on the Eastern Blind Rehabilitation Center. For years she attended religious services at St. John the Baptist Church, where she married her first husband Wallace, in New Haven in her claimed pew and often volunteered in assisting with their events. Jane loved to visit the Three Brothers Diner in Hamden with her family, and we would like to thank them for always making a Spanish omelet especially just for her and taking such great care of her. Jane was a huge fan of the UCONN women's basketball, never missing a game. Even if she lost power, Jane would take out her battery operated radio just to listen to the game. Even though basketball was her favorite sport to watch, her favorite sport to play was Bocce, which she surely was a tough competitor. Jane belonged to the Hamden Elks Lodge serving as their exalted ruler, chairing their scholarship awards and she enjoyed spending her time there. She also belonged to the Arbeiter Maenner Chor club many years back. She loved to go to the casino and always wore her lucky hat.
Though she never hit the million dollar jackpot she always said she would, our family certainly hit the jackpot with her. She lived by the motto "a beer a day keeps the doctors away", and at 102 years old, who were we to question her? She loved to eat her sweets, often skipping a meal and instead picking on anginette cookies and other desserts. For years when she was asked her age, her response was always "39 and holding". As she reached 100, she became proud of her age and anyone who met her, with her endless energy, never believed her when she told them how old she was. For those who knew Jane, you knew she was a force to be reckoned with, a tough Irish woman but when push came to shove, she was always there and never made us question her devotion to her family. Though 102 years old is a long life and she got to see so much and we got so much time with her, her loss is no less painful. She will be sorely missed but the memories will always remain with us and the many who Jane touched in their life, cheers Gina.
Wake will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue Hamden from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service will start at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com