Roche, Jane
Jane Clair Roche died peacefully in the company of her family at her home in Guilford, Connecticut, on February 1, 2020. Jane was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1935 to Madonna and Clair Nicolas Tuohy. She attended Parsons School of Design in New York City where she studied interior design. She worked for the architect Eero Saarinen in Detroit, Michigan and later for the successor firm of Kevin Roche, John Dinkeloo and Associates located in Hamden, Connecticut. In 1963, Jane and Kevin Roche were married, a union that was to last for 56 years. Jane was a talented painter. Her abstract paintings often drew upon nature for inspiration; the study of light on water and walls was a recurring theme. In addition, Jane was a tireless gardener, a champion of her husband's work, and a dedicated mother and grandmother. Jane is survived by her five children, Eamon, Paud, Denis, Anne and Alice and her fifteen grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Kevin who died in 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7th at 1 o'clock at Saint Martin De Porres church at 136 Dixwell Avenue in New Haven. All are welcome to attend and a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to Friends of Hammonasset Beach State Park where Jane and Kevin spent many happy hours walking together. Friends of Hammonasset , P.O. Box 4146, Madison CT 06443,with memo: In memory of Jane Roche. To sign the online guestbook please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 3, 2020