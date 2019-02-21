|
|
Tirollo, Jane
Jane Tirollo, age 86, of West Haven passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Vito and Esther Barile Tirollo. Jane is survived by her sisters Antoinette DeLucca and Patricia Riccio both of West Haven, her niece Marcella Zullo of West Haven, 15 other nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings Nicolas Maqaliuolo, Marie Ulles, Lucille Tirollo and Gloria Brewster.
Visitation will be held on Friday morning from 9-10 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019