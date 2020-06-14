Janet Avroch

Avroch, JanetJanet Avroch died peacefully at home in Orange on Wednesday, June 10th. Janet was born July 25, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York to Celia Braff and Irving Goldenberg. Her strength, sparkling personality, and her kindness will forever be remembered by those whose lives she touched.Janet is survived by her husband of 64 years Martin Avroch, her daughter and caregiver Robin, her daughter Abby and son-in-law Howard Ross and grandchildren Taylor and Skyler.Janet was loving and unrelenting in her commitment and devotion to her family and many friends. The family wishes to thank Drs. Jeremy Nadelmann, Hugh Carey, and Martin Katz, as well as the staff at Avantus Renal Therapy of North Haven for their dedication and excellent care.Donations in Janet's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.Funeral Arrangements were in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: