Janet Catherine Leinster Brinton, 77, of Bethany, died November 3, 2019 at the CT Hospice in Branford. She was born March 2, 1942, daughter of the late Charles Leinster and Katherine Eunice Houde. Janet was wife of 43 years to the late Robert H. Brinton Sr. She leaves son Robert H. Brinton, Jr. and wife Heather, son Garrett P. Brinton, daughter Heather B. Smiarowski and husband Donald, son William L. Brinton and wife Kim, as well as eight grandchildren: Naomi, Zoë, Violet, Harrison, Marina, Catherine, Gavin and Annie. Janet was predeceased by brothers David R. Leinster and Charles F. Leinster. She was a proud native of Branford before moving to Bethany, her home for over 50 years. A graduate of Southern Connecticut State College, she taught at Guilford elementary school as well as Bethany Nursery Group. Janet also worked with her husband Bob in the family real estate business for over 40 years. In addition, she served the town of Bethany in various capacities, including Board of Education, Community School Building Committee, Republican Women's Club, Regional Visiting Nurse Association board, Garden Club and longtime poll worker. A graduate of Branford High School, Janet had many fond memories of her hometown, including being a lifeguard and swimming teacher, visiting her cousins in Indian Neck, countless hours on the beach at Branford Point with her friends, playing clarinet in the marching band, exploring Stony Creek and skating at Young's Pond with her big brothers. She was also very proud of her Irish heritage and gifted with the Hibernian skill of story-telling. Family was the center of her life and she took great pleasure and pride in caring for her children and grandchildren. Janet loved the outdoors and enjoyed a wide variety of activities, including traveling, reading, walking, swimming, canoeing, camping, gardening and the ocean. She and Bob loved Acadia National Park so much they bought a vacation home in Mount Desert, Maine and delighted in spending time there with children and grandchildren over the years. Other notable travels included many trips to Vermont as well as to Hawaii, Ireland, England, Iceland, San Antonio, Key West, San Francisco and Arizona. Janet had an eternally positive outlook and winning smile, even in the face of the terrible illnesses of cancer and dementia. She was sought out by family and friends alike for her sympathetic ear, practical advice and calm demeanor. A niece nicknamed her the "Irish Buddha" for these traits, which will be sorely missed. Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or Bethany Historical Society, 512 Amity Road, Bethany, CT 06524. See online [email protected]
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 7, 2019