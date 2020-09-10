1/1
Janet Ciancola
Ciancola, Janet
Janet Ciancola, age 55, of Milford passed away on September 7, 2020. She was born in New Haven, daughter of Frances Sparano Ciancola of West Haven and the late Charles Ciancola. Janet is also survived by her daughters Carly Ciancola and Emma Ryan both of Milford, her brothers-in-law William Kavanagh and Richard Adams, her nieces and nephews, along with many beloved friends. She was predeceased by her sisters Gail Kavanagh and Donna Adams. Janet worked for Med Aid LLC as a medical coder.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
