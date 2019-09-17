|
Cwiertniewicz, Janet
Janet Rakiec Cwiertniewicz of East Haven, formerly of The Village at Mariner's Point, died September 17, 2019 at The Guilford House. She is the wife of the late Theodore J."Chicky" Cwiertniewicz. Janet was born in New Haven January 28, 1932 a daughter of the late Zygmunt and Stefania Rakiec and was a supervisor at Anthem Blue Cross. Mother of Stephanie (Ric) Raffone, Monica (Michael) Malerba and Ted J. (Sandra) Cwiertniewicz, Jr. Grandmother of Ric Raffone, Jr., Andrea Klein, Cheryl Erbe, Melanie Whitcher, Malissa Cillo, Michael Malerba, Jr., Taylor and Austyn Cwiertniewicz and the late Matthew Malerba. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren. Janet's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of The Guilford House and The Village at Mariner's Point for the compassion and care given to her throughout her stay.
Visiting hours will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church Friday morning at 10. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Sign Janet's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019