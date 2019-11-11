|
Mastrobattisto, Janet E.
Janet Elaine Mastrobattisto, age 76 of Seymour, beloved wife of the late John P. Mastrobattisto, died Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Funeral Services, meeting directly at church, will take place on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the First Baptist Church of Shelton, 178 Leavenworth Rd. (Rte. 110), Shelton, CT 06484. Interment will follow in Mountain Meadows Cemetery, Seymour. Family and friends may call on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM in the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Shelton. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 13, 2019