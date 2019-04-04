Goglia, Janet

Janet Mazzacane Goglia of New Haven died peacefully on April 3, 2019 at Apple Rehab-Laurelwoods with her children by her side. She was the wife of the late Frederick Anthony Goglia, Jr. Janet was born in New Haven on November 27, 1936 to the late Ralph and Helen Anderson Mazzacane. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Bernadette Church, loved to crochet and knit and enjoyed traveling. Janet was the loving mother of Denise (John) Petrillo, Frederick Anthony (Shannon Morrissey) Goglia, III and the late Maria (Byron Joseph) Noll and Celeste Goglia. She loved spending time with her granddaughter Hailey Celeste Goglia. She was the sister of Marlene Cavo, and the late Mary Farace, Dolores Bukas, Elizabeth Acevedo, Lorraine Pirollo, Ralph, Jr. and James Mazzacane.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10am in St. Bernadette Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.