Janet Kopec
1926 - 2020
Kopec, Janet
SEYMOUR CT – Janet (McCusker) Kopec, age 94, a lifelong resident of Seymour, beloved wife of the late Joseph Kopec, entered peaceful rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. Born in Seymour on February 17, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Janet (Littlejohn) McCusker. A retired billing supervisor for Kerite in Seymour, Janet was the life of every party, the first one on the dance floor and the last one to leave. She enjoyed luncheons at the Oxford Senior Center, gatherings at the Seymour Congregational Church, but mostly spending time and going on vacation with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include her loving daughter, Janet Narcisco of Seymour; 2 cherished grandchildren, Frank Narcisco and Jessica Narcisco, as well as her canine granddog, Roxy. Due to social distancing, all services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with her services. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
(203) 888-2538
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 11, 2020
Janet was a wonderful friend to our family. She was kind, interesting, thoughtful, and we will miss her. We are so sorry for your loss.
karen huntoon
Friend
May 11, 2020
Good bye my dear and beloved friend.......my first friend when I arrived in Seymour Ct from NY. Loved your spunk, helpfulness and delicious cookies. You were a treasure to know and have as my friend. My heart and prayers go out to Janet, Jess and Frank. Love, Carol Gori
Carolyn Gori
Friend
