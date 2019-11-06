|
Gregory, Janet L.
Janet L. Gregory, 87, of New Haven, passed away on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019. She was born in Buckingham County, VA on Nov. 2, 1932 to the late Hortense and Fletcher Jones. Janet was employed by the VA Hospital for many years. She served as a faithful member and Deacon of The Springs of Life-Giving Water church. She previously worshipped at St. Matthews UFWB Church and Community Baptist with her former husband Hezekiah Gregory, Sr. Janet leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Sarah (Joseph) Thomas, Shelia Jones, and Joyce Hunter; son, Hezekiah Gregory, Jr.; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place on Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM at The Springs of Life-Giving Water Church, 375 Howard Ave., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:00 – 9:00 AM. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Gregory family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 7, 2019