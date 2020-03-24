|
|
Mauro, Janet N.
Janet Natrillo Mauro, 78, of North Branford passed away March 19, 2020 with her family by her side. The daughter of the late Joseph and Concetta Gaglietino Natrillo she was born in New Haven July 22, 1941. Mrs. Mauro worked for Blue Cross for many years before her retirement. She is survived by daughters, Maria Olovson, Regina Mauro; and her son Joseph (Lucy) Mauro; grandchildren Nicholas Olovson, Gianna (Dylan) Mauro, Joseph (Jaclyn) Mauro, and Selena Mauro and four grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held followed by interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery with her husband.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 25, 2020