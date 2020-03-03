|
|
Sokoloff, Janet (Murphy)
Janet Marie (Murphy) Sokoloff was born November 5, 1945, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Katzmann) Murphy passed away March 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Jan was the middle sibling of Robert Murphy of Newington and the late William Murphy Jr. Jan was a sweetheart, she met her husband Richard A. Sokoloff when they were 18 years old and built a great life together. Janet was married to her beloved husband for almost 52 years where they resided in Cheshire, CT. Janet is survived by her son Mark Sokoloff and his wife Sandra Sokoloff of Portland; granddaughter Taylor Sokoloff and her dog Ethan. Her daughter Lisa Sokoloff sadly passed away February 1, 2016. Jan had a great career as an office manager for a land surveying company in Cheshire for nearly 30 years. She loved her family and loved spending Saturday mornings talking with them over coffee and pancakes her husband would make. She took pride in her life and treated everyone she met with kindness and sincerity. Jan would often say "you have to see the good in everyone" or "not to worry everything will be ok, there's a silver lining in every adverse situation". Jan always enjoyed family trips, and outings on their family boat were some of the many fond memories. Jan had a passion for her husband and children and was always there for them as well as her friends. She loved gardening, crocheting and was an avid walker. She fought a long battle with Alzheimer's. We will miss Jan, mom, grandma, mother-in-law, our friend, for a very long time because of her incredibly soft voice and sweet soul.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita Church, Whitney Ave., Hamden. Friends may also visit with her family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Contributions in Jan's memory may be made to the at https://act.org/donate . To send a condolence to her family, please see: www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020