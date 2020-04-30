|
Tucker, Janet
Janet R. Tucker (Pennie), 96, of North Branford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 25, 2020. Pennie was born on February 2, 1924 in Derby, Connecticut. She grew up in New Haven and spent many years in Guilford before moving to North Branford where she raised her seven children. Pennie was a warm and welcoming host at family gatherings and a notable presence in the neighborhood. She was recognized for her skills in gardening, cooking, and preserving, especially famous for her raspberry preserves, pie-making, and pickled vegetables. A fond memory of countless relatives and neighborhood children will be learning to swim under Pennie's instruction in her backyard pool. Pennie was predeceased by her mother and father, Paul and Elizabeth Kozlowski of New Haven; her sisters Irene O'keefe of New Haven and Frances Grabowski of North Haven; her first husband, Lt. Sherwood Reilly of New Haven; her second husband, Donald Walter Tucker, Sr. of North Branford; her longtime partner, Thomas Caputo of North Branford; and two sons, Donald Tucker, Jr. of Branford and Larry Tucker of Madison. A loving mother to five sons and two daughters: Robert Sherwood Reilly (wife Georgia), Donald Tucker, Jr., Larry Tucker, Clifford Tucker (wife Donna), Alan Tucker, Suzanne Tucker and Jenifer Stockbridge (husband Wayne). She was blessed with many grandchildren including, Michael and Bryan Reilly, Jason Reeves, Stanley, and Brian Fisher, Dr. Heidi Tucker DeGraw, Allison and Jeffrey Tucker, Arielle, Elizabeth, and Harrison Stockbridge and Vassana Johnson. In addition, she will be lovingly remembered by her many great-grandchildren. Pennie is survived by her brother Steve Kozlowski of Hamden and five of her remaining children. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Clelian Center of Hamden at 261 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514 or to the Food Pantry of North Branford, 1382 Middletown, Avenue, Northford, CT 06472. A memorial celebration of Pennie's life will be scheduled at a future time. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,
Published in The New Haven Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020