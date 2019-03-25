Yamnicky, Janet

Janet Elizabeth Bankier Yamnicky, October 22, 1938 – March 23, 2019.

Janet passed away, with her family at her side, on March 23, 2019 at 80 years of age in the city of Shelton.

Janet was born October 22, 1938 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Samuel G. and Elizabeth Garth Bankier.

Janet was a graduate of Central High School where she was involved with the Rainbow Girls and chorus. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 57 years where she held the position of Junior Choir director, a senior choir member, along with involvement in many committees. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 of Post 16 in Shelton, CT where she held many officer positions including President. She was the Junior Volunteer Coordinator at Griffin Hospital for several years and then worked as a Receptionist for several large companies including Richardson-Vicks and Market Data Retrieval (a division of Dunn & Brad Street). Janet was a loving and compassionate daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children Robert Yamnicky and his wife Maureen of Shelton, CT, Barbara Alton (Yamnicky) and her husband Thomas of Lacona, NY, and Lorie Evans (Yamnicky) of Shelton, CT; 5 grandchildren David Nichols, Craig Nichols, Robert Yamnicky, Lindsay Evans and Kathryn Yamnicky. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Hugh Croll and her nephews Richard and Kenneth Croll. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Robert B. Yamnicky, her two brothers Robert and Samuel Bankier and her beloved sister-in-law Jean Croll (Yamnicky). A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held sometime in May of 2019.

Memorial Contributions can be made in her honor to: First United Methodist Church of Shelton, 188 Rocky Rest Road Shelton, CT 06484 or The ALS Association Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Suite E4, Milford, CT 06460. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 25, 2019