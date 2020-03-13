New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Janice A. Regan Obituary
Regan, Janice A.
Janice Ann Regan, age 69, of West Haven passed away with her family by her side on March 12, 2020. For 46 years, she was the loving wife of Joseph Regan. Janice was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Zandri Leone. She is also survived by her children, Paul (Trisha) Regan and Thomas (Ashley) Regan all of West Haven, her daughter-in-law Wendy Regan of Milford, her grandchildren, Katelyn, Allison, Paul, Zoe, Luke, Gabriella, Alexa, Thomas and Samantha, her siblings, Patty (Michael) Bilotti & Tony (Marianne) Leone all of West Haven and Barbara (Robert) Arthur of Cheshire, her sister-in-law Marilyn (Frank) Kurpiewski of East Lyme and several nieces & nephews. Janice was predeceased by her son Joseph Regan. She had so much love for her family and loved everyone she encountered in her life. "I'm the baby of the girls" and "I love you more" were some of her favorite sayings.
The hours for visitation on will be held on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 on Monday morning for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 14, 2020
