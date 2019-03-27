Buell, Janice B.

Janice B. Buell, 80, of Madison passed away on March 20, 2019 with her husband by her side. Born on May 4, 1938 to Ernest and Alice Bixby, Janice is a long time resident of Madison. She was a dedicated wife to her husband, Donald, and a loving mother to her Children, John and Sharon. Janice graduated from the University of Connecticut with a master degree in education. One of her greatest joys in life was her grandchildren. Taking them to various events, playing with them and exposing them to new adventures in life was very fulfilling to her. She was a social butterfly and did not know a stranger. Janice worked at Gibson Card Company for several years in the 1990's. She embraced her hobby of creating beautiful dried flower arrangements and loved gardening. Janice was a true Patriot. It was never about "You" or "Me", it was always about "Us" as people. Janice will be greatly missed by her husband Donald Buell and her two children, John Buell and Sharon Gonzales. She is survived by her husband Donald; her children, John and Sharon; Her grandchildren, Kyle and Erin Gonzales; sister-in-law, Barbara Amsden; her nieces, Andrea Davis and Myra Amsden along with their families. Burial will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Nichols Village Cemetery, Shelton Rd., Trumbull, CT. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., with a service at 6:00 p.m. in the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison, CT 06443. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 27, 2019